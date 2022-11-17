 Skip to content

MakePlace update for 17 November 2022

Build 9956941

  • Added 50 furniture from Wayfair:

    • 16 Chairs
    • 16 Rugs
    • 11 Tables
    • 7 Shelves

  • Furniture that can be purchased in-store now have a shopping cart icon next to their image, and a link to the store page in the furniture detail panel.

