Added 50 furniture from Wayfair:
- 16 Chairs
- 16 Rugs
- 11 Tables
- 7 Shelves
Furniture that can be purchased in-store now have a shopping cart icon next to their image, and a link to the store page in the furniture detail panel.
MakePlace update for 17 November 2022
Wayfair
