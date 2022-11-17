 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 17 November 2022

Update 1.57 Patch Notes

17 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug with Sidor's radio turning itself off

  • Added a Close button for workbench UI

  • When starting a new game, while on the way to travel to Tunguska, when prompted about crossing USSR border and got caught by the guard, there is now a new option: Fight! When choosing this option, you will spawn at a small map where you will be guided through a small stealth mission. If you pull it off, you get to keep the money you took from the editor's office, plus whatever loot you find there.

