Build Update #NOV16 #102

Added
1- New wingman: Kurt
2- New wingman: Onery. Backer HeroU
3- New unit: Light Machine Gun Turret, SSP Chainsaw, SDX Powerfist
4- New chapter: Crystal Field, including 4 new mission areas
5- New mission area overlay and mission icon. You can see simple info displayed before heading into combat now
6- New Perk: Creature Hide, good for fighting against ranged enemies
7- STM damage and stun. Both player and enemy characters can do STM damage and be stunned when STM reaches 0.
8- Added dust animation effects to creature's heavy punch move
9- Added help screens for menu navigation and related gameplay
10- New mission type: Boss fight. Killing the boss enemy will end the combat
11- New enemy type: tossing hazardous objects (acid, crystal, etc) into the combat area with a lasting effect
12- Added hint of "Prologue Bonus Perk" in the game
Fixed
1- A crash caused by wingman weapon break
2- A crashes when using tacmap
3- A crash caused by grenade throw moves
4- A crash caused by stun
5- A crash caused by stun while moving
6- A crash caused by picking up items while all weapons are broken
7- Perk for wingman to pick up food not working
8- Player unable to move after stun
9- Cursor offset issue in evocatus menu
10- A bug that causes all attacks dealing STM damage
Tweaked
1- Tuned down multiple weapon durability loss rates, to make the high rarity weapons more useful
2- Money, perk, weapon drop in multiple missions edited
3- Crisis increase edited for repeatable missions
