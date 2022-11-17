Build Update #NOV16 #102

Added

1- New wingman: Kurt

2- New wingman: Onery. Backer HeroU

3- New unit: Light Machine Gun Turret, SSP Chainsaw, SDX Powerfist

4- New chapter: Crystal Field, including 4 new mission areas

5- New mission area overlay and mission icon. You can see simple info displayed before heading into combat now

6- New Perk: Creature Hide, good for fighting against ranged enemies

7- STM damage and stun. Both player and enemy characters can do STM damage and be stunned when STM reaches 0.

8- Added dust animation effects to creature's heavy punch move

9- Added help screens for menu navigation and related gameplay

10- New mission type: Boss fight. Killing the boss enemy will end the combat

11- New enemy type: tossing hazardous objects (acid, crystal, etc) into the combat area with a lasting effect

12- Added hint of "Prologue Bonus Perk" in the game

Fixed

1- A crash caused by wingman weapon break

2- A crashes when using tacmap

3- A crash caused by grenade throw moves

4- A crash caused by stun

5- A crash caused by stun while moving

6- A crash caused by picking up items while all weapons are broken

7- Perk for wingman to pick up food not working

8- Player unable to move after stun

9- Cursor offset issue in evocatus menu

10- A bug that causes all attacks dealing STM damage

Tweaked

1- Tuned down multiple weapon durability loss rates, to make the high rarity weapons more useful

2- Money, perk, weapon drop in multiple missions edited

3- Crisis increase edited for repeatable missions