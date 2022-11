Share · View all patches · Build 9956781 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 08:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Now the help widget appears on hands in VR mode.

You can hide this in settings menu if you don't want.

Future Plan

1. Integrate the character creation menu into the main menu

I plan to integrate the character creation menu into the main menu.

This allows you to adjust parameters of characters in play rooms and in VR mode.

2. Add male genitalia

Only hands are not enough. I plan to add male genitalia.