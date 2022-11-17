Multiplayer Patch v1.2.2

Multiplayer Updates

This patch includes some quality-of-life updates, fixes, additions, and a few removals for the multiplayer mode.

Let's start off with what was added.

-Added-

A session timer, currently visible only to the host, has been added to the scoreboard.

A server name input requirement has been added - the field can no longer be left blank.

Added an end-game menu - currently still in development.

Created fixed time limits for sessions.

-- Game Modes now include Free For Fall - 10 minutes, 15 minutes, and No Limit.

Factory, a new map, has cast its shadow into multiplayer mode. This is one of the primary locations in solo mode. - This may receive a lower player limit or decreased zombie count.

A temporary lobby has been created until the better-looking one is completed. This allows the host to start the match at any given player amount. Currently, only the host can see how many players have joined.

--

Now that we've seen all those goodies, let's take a look at what needed taking out.

-Removed-

The change map option in multiplayer has been removed. - Session transitions aren't functional enough, yet, to be included.

Removed "Deaths" from the scoreboards. For now, this will not be tracked and no longer affects the player score.

--

So, some new things were added and some items are taken away. What about, you know, the stuff in between?

Strap in! Here we go!

-Updates and Fixes-

Shotgun:

Damage reduction: +17%

Bullet spread decreased during hip-fire while:

walking (-20%)

stationary (-25%)

Assault Rifle:

Damage reduction: (-35%) then take 10% more.

Bullet spread increase:

Aim Down Sights (-50%)

Stationary (-50)

Splinter Rifle:

Damage reduction: (-33%) then take 33% more. It's still beefy.

Bullet spread increase:

Aim Down Sights (-50%)

Stationary (-50%)

Pistol:

Damage reduction: (-4%)

Bullet spread increase while walking: (-50%)

Weapon respawn time reduced by 5 seconds.

Health respawn time reduced by 10 seconds.

Ammo respawn time reduced by 5 seconds.

Respawn/Inventory issue:

On respawn, players were holding onto "empty" weapons. This should no longer happen.

Scoreboard:

The scoreboard is now properly showing stats for each player.

The scoring system has changed. With deaths no longer being a factor, at least for now, the scoring system needed reworked.

Zombies = 1 point

Players = 4 points

The original system was Zombie(+1), Player(+5), and Death(-3)

Pause/ESC Menu:

If the host had this menu opened while another player joined the session, the host would lose control of their character due to the menu vanishing left with no option to return to the game. This has been fixed.

Red Barrel damage increase: +30%

AI, Zombies, now have a smoother walking rotation and behave less sporadic. Don't worry their intelligence hasn't increased, yet.

Lowered Zombie awareness. Players can get slightly closer before they are noticed.