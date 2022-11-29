Patch Notes - November 29, 2022

Patch Highlights

* NEW FEATURE: Collector’s Tokens are here! You can earn them starting at Collection Level 500, then use them in the Token Shop to target new cards or the card you’ve been waiting for most.

NEW CARDS: A bunch of new cards have been added to the game! We’ve introduced two brand new series: Series 4 including 10 cards; and Series 5 including 6 new cards. The new cards have a chance to drop from Collector’s Caches, Collector’s Reserves, and can also be found in the Token Shop.

* Card Boosters no longer appear as rewards from Collector’s Caches and Collector’s Reserves. (They have been replaced by Collector’s Tokens!)

Improved bad luck protection for Collector’s Caches and Collector’s Reserves. Going forward, players at the same Collection Level will have nearly the same number of cards.

When you “Favorite” a Card Variant (by pressing the Star button above the card), you now have the option to automatically swap that variant into all decks that contain that card.

During a game, players can now tap their opponent’s avatar or their own avatar to view player titles in the pop-up avatar menu.

The End Turn button is disabled for a few seconds when your opponent Snaps - this should make it harder to accidentally accept a Snap.

Performance improvements for app launch/loading times.

Added support for “Sign in with Apple” on PC.

Art & Visual Effects

* Infinity Border visuals have been improved. Cards upgraded to Infinity look WAY COOLER!

Flare modifiers earned from Infinity Split now have a chance to roll one of seven different colors: red, green, blue, purple, black, white, and gold. Flare modifiers unlocked before this update will now rotate through multiple colors.

Card Emojis have received a bit of polish to make them a little easier to use and see.

Logos have been added to Cards & Location Power Modifiers in-game. (Tap on a card or location to see what’s modifying it!)

Audio

* New Card Sounds for: * Magik

New Location Sounds for: Ego Central Park Project Pegasus The Raft Death's Domain



* Angela [2/1] -> [2/0]

Developer Comment: Angela is a card that sees a lot of prevalence across many decks, so we’re nerfing her a bit to make other options more appealing.

Destroyer [6/16] -> [6/15]

Developer Comment: Destroyer is making big waves. Lowering his power by 1 will give opponents more of a chance to win the Location he’s played to.

Mysterio [2/5] -> [2/4]

Developer Comment: Mysterio has more Power than other 2-Cost cards because of how many “slots” he takes up at other Locations. However, in many cases, those extra 2/0 Illusions end up being quite beneficial, so we’re lowering his base Power by 1.

Sera [5/5] -> [5/4]

Developer Comment: Sera is slightly too good right now, so we’re shaving a bit of Power off.

Onslaught’s ability now stacks additively with effects like Mystique or Onslaught's Citadel rather than exponentially.

Developer Comment: When you start stacking Onslaught’s doubling effect, things get out of hand very quickly! We want to avoid situations where players are waiting for cards like Ironheart to play their animations for long stretches of time, so we’re changing the stacking to be additive instead of exponential.

Nick Fury has been added to Series 3.

Bug Fixes

* Fixed French VO mix

Improved translation for many languages

Fixed art issues on many cards

Improved messaging when you try and log in to an older build on a different device

Fixed a soft lock that occurred if you had not previously set a name and then the season rolled.

Fixed an issue that caused some players to get stuck in the recruit season after the season rolled.

Fixed an issue where the client could crash after switching languages.

Cards drawn by White Queen no longer show out of place in your hand.

Updated Agatha Harkness’ dialog to reference Boosters instead of Card XP

Daredevil VFX no longer shows over the game results screen.

Danger Room VFX should now consistently play when destroying a card.

Kraven VFX no longer plays for you when you drag a card if Kraven is on your opponent’s side.

Omega Red on Bar Sinister no longer has over-repeated VFX.

Buying a variant from the Daily Offers section should no longer cause the button to be invisible on the next refresh.

Splash screen Key Art should load properly on game launch.

Updated purchase button UI for things like Mission Refresh to remove some text, as it was too small in most languages.

Collector Cache/Reserve icons display properly if you focus them after earning a new card from them.

Claimed UI now shows over Season Caches instead of underneath it.

Star-Lord boosters should now be the correct color at the end of the game.

Stakes will double correctly if Limbo is turned into another location on Turn 6 and ends the game.

Electro’s ability should be properly removed when he is hit by Enchantress.

iOS devices should no longer have a gap at the top of the Season Pass header image.

Improved Morph’s performance when he reveals (he takes less time to “Morph” than he did).

Improved power value icons/font on card/location detail view in-game to not be bold and blown out.

Playing cards in quick succession should no longer show VFX from the previous cards.

Added SFX for tapping the enemy avatar.

Adjusted button collision on the navigation bar so there’s less overlap.

Fixed the in-game Bug Reporter and Settings popup not showing up / handling touches properly

The Location, TVA, now doubles the Cube count properly on the final turn (i.e. Turn 4)

Better communication when you have all of the Infinity Split combinations for a card.

[PC] Decks can be scrolled properly in full screen if you have more than 5 decks.

[PC] Fixed an issue where the game window would reset after opening Settings then switching scenes.

Known Issues List

* Some players may experience a “Something Went Wrong” error when claiming from Collection Level.