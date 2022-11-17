Neon Noodles #13 - The Charred Update

As the name suggests, this is a "burn everything" kind of update, lots of big changes!! Unfortunately, it's also a complete score-wipe, save-reset, progression-clean kind of update.
The big news here is that this makes Neon Noodles complete "content-wise" (though not quite "feature-wise" yet). Read on.
All the levels, mechanics, tools, and the story (missing the end for now) are now in the game. Everything else that remains is tagged under Quality of Life (see Roadmap Steam post for more details).
Here's everything that changed:
- breaking changes progression/saves/metrics/recipes, so complete scores/saves/progression wipe!
- finalized level progression, lots more levels, easily 2x play time compared to before
- many more yummy foods from everywhere
- story (without ending)
- updated Steam page description to be in line with the story
- teleport tweaks
- station priority/double use error improvements
- video tutorials for mouse/controller
- portraits
- icons refresh, and lot more icons for all the new foods
- behind-the-scenes housekeeping (saves/validation)
- larger play area mid-late game
- proper story-only entries in the companion
- an assortment of bug fixes
- optional auto-padding in late game
- drag to move
- finalized metrics
- greatly expanded automated test coverage, especially around double use
I hope you enjoy it :) As always, feedback here or in the discord is always welcome.
Changed files in this update