Neon Noodles #13 - The Charred Update

As the name suggests, this is a "burn everything" kind of update, lots of big changes!! Unfortunately, it's also a complete score-wipe, save-reset, progression-clean kind of update.

The big news here is that this makes Neon Noodles complete "content-wise" (though not quite "feature-wise" yet). Read on.

All the levels, mechanics, tools, and the story (missing the end for now) are now in the game. Everything else that remains is tagged under Quality of Life (see Roadmap Steam post for more details).

Here's everything that changed:

breaking changes progression/saves/metrics/recipes, so complete scores/saves/progression wipe!

finalized level progression, lots more levels, easily 2x play time compared to before

many more yummy foods from everywhere

story (without ending)

updated Steam page description to be in line with the story

teleport tweaks

station priority/double use error improvements

video tutorials for mouse/controller

portraits

icons refresh, and lot more icons for all the new foods

behind-the-scenes housekeeping (saves/validation)

larger play area mid-late game

proper story-only entries in the companion

an assortment of bug fixes

optional auto-padding in late game

drag to move

finalized metrics

greatly expanded automated test coverage, especially around double use

I hope you enjoy it :) As always, feedback here or in the discord is always welcome.