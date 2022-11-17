 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition update for 17 November 2022

Update 2.0.4k

17 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, crusaders!

We've noticed a rather nasty bug after the last update: when loading a save from the game, or upon exiting to main menu, a critical error could occur. But now it's fixed, just update to version 2.0.4k.

Happy save scumming!

