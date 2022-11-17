[Announcement] Server Maintenance

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

Server maintenance will be conducted.

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

Fixed a bug where certain monsters would periodically freeze in Siege of Teroka

Fixed a bug where players could not advance to the next level in certain stages in Siege of Teroka

Fixed a bug where Dimension Guardians Set name is displayed as Dimension Guardians Helm

Fixed a bug where the kill count for monsters at the appropriate level range was not displayed properly in Harrier dungeons (kill count functions normally)

Improved the image on Loading Screen

We’d like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by the server maintenance.

In order to compensate for the inconvenience caused by the server maintenance today, players who log into the game After Maintenance – November 17th 23:59 (UTC+0) will receive Compensation Chest 1 in their mailbox.

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.

Thank you.