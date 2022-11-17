Update Notes for Nov 17

Hey all!

It's been a while since we've pushed a patch, but we have some little updates that make us very happy to share with you today.

Biggest of all: Many controller support issues, particularly on macOS are now fixed. Specifically:

Support for Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers has been added

Support for wireless DualShock4 and DualSense controllers has been added

Secondly, but still importantly: We've fixed a few small gameplay issues:

Fixed in Energy mission where the ratchet can get stuck in the wall

Fixed issue in Vision where the bay door lever can be hard to locate

Fixed the cursed asteroid in Minerals that flew around when being grabbed

If you continue to experience any issues, please don't hesitate to post in the forums or contact us directly via help@2pt.com.au. We're just a 2 person team, so having your help in squashing these hard-to-find bugs means so much to us.

Thanks again to all our lovely players and community.