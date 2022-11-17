Cavity Busters Update 35.12a

Ayyye everyone. Another little batch of fixes and a few gameplay tweaks :)

-fixed synergies that you've obtained not saving to the synergy menu

-fixed shop prices from going below zero. they can still hit zero intentionally

-fixed a visual bug with Dronk boss fight where leaving right before the fight and entering again would cause the computers animation to loop

-mad cow disease upgrade now shows up properly in your obtained item list

-fixed the dig meter from showing up even after having dug through a wall

-gave the bestiary menu a little polish

-hopefully fixed a super rare collision crash

-your combo wont decrease in a shmup level even you get hurt

-decreased the required deaths for getting a certain upgrade from 100 to 50.

-aaaa there was something else but I cant remember what it was....well anyways it's fixed/tweaked/made better...hopefully ;0

Thanks for playing! Please consider dropping a review if you've had fun! It really helps a ton :) Enjoy!

Space