Cavity Busters update for 17 November 2022

Cavity Busters Update 35.12a

Build 9955988

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ayyye everyone. Another little batch of fixes and a few gameplay tweaks :)

-fixed synergies that you've obtained not saving to the synergy menu
-fixed shop prices from going below zero. they can still hit zero intentionally
-fixed a visual bug with Dronk boss fight where leaving right before the fight and entering again would cause the computers animation to loop
-mad cow disease upgrade now shows up properly in your obtained item list
-fixed the dig meter from showing up even after having dug through a wall
-gave the bestiary menu a little polish
-hopefully fixed a super rare collision crash
-your combo wont decrease in a shmup level even you get hurt
-decreased the required deaths for getting a certain upgrade from 100 to 50.
-aaaa there was something else but I cant remember what it was....well anyways it's fixed/tweaked/made better...hopefully ;0

Thanks for playing! Please consider dropping a review if you've had fun! It really helps a ton :) Enjoy!

