Space Bot update for 17 November 2022

A Look At Update 2.1.0

17 November 2022

Take a look at the latest update for Space Bot!

New Enemy

A new enemy has been added, the Baby Worm. Much like the larger counterpart, the Baby Worm travels by burrowing through the dirt, and jumping out at the player. It has much less health, and deals half the damage of the existing worm!

Health System Changes

The player's health has been effectively doubled, with most damage from enemies being reduced by half. Additionally, a new item called the "Overshield" can now be found in crates and chests, which provides an additional temporary health point.

Combat Improvements

Spawn rates have been adjusted so that you will consistently be facing more enemies on each planet than before. In addition, enemies have been balanced across the board to be much easier to account for their increased number.

And More!

  • Grass grows around the planets, not just on the surface
  • Improvements to the scanner to reduce required inputs (Hold Shift)
  • New cursor for visibility
  • More procedural structures
  • Bug Fixes

Enjoy the update!

