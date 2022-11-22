Various small fixes

Patch notes for Version 0.8.1.x
Hello Adventurers!
We have a bunch of fixes and quality of life improvements incoming in this patch.
Accessibility features
Added the option to customise looking up and down and turning, including speed and sensitivity customization
Add mouse and keyboard support on Xbox Series consoles
Actions requiring button holds can now be changed to toggle instead of hold (Sprint and Wings)
Can now change the default movement mode from Walk to Sprint for keyboard users.
Improve visibility of input key names on keyboard button displays in UI.
Improved visibility of inputs displayed on Powers and Abilities
Temple improvements
Fixed dead-ends in some temples
Improved trap generation
Adjusted early-game difficulty for Adventure mode
Adjusted Daily Mode difficulty
Fixed Z-fighting and holes in the geometry
Character improvements
Updated and optimised Phantom models, materials and textures.
Fixed Phantoms to display correct materials.
General bug fixes and improvements
- Fixed clearance rate not showing correctly in Daily Mode.
- Achievements "Abyssal" and "Binding" are now fixed. will automatically repair achievements when updating to the latest game client
- Added an emergency key combination to manually force a sync of achievements (Ctrl+Shift+Y on keyboard or RB+LB+Y on the Main Menu)
- Improved interaction with light crystal stands in dark rooms and the light it casts.
- Improved Orb key pick up interaction
- Stopped mine traps from entering Relic rooms.
- Improved interaction with Lava. Player no longer continuously takes damage after touching lava while travelling through it by grapple.
- Improved hints in the loading screen to be relevant to the current game mode
- Fixed disconnection handling on the main menu
- Removed infinite Whip Again bug
- Made it more difficult to hack leaderboard entries.
