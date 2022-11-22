Various small fixes

Patch notes for Version 0.8.1.x

Hello Adventurers!

We have a bunch of fixes and quality of life improvements incoming in this patch.

Accessibility features

Added the option to customise looking up and down and turning, including speed and sensitivity customization

Add mouse and keyboard support on Xbox Series consoles

Actions requiring button holds can now be changed to toggle instead of hold (Sprint and Wings)

Can now change the default movement mode from Walk to Sprint for keyboard users.

Improve visibility of input key names on keyboard button displays in UI.

Improved visibility of inputs displayed on Powers and Abilities

Temple improvements

Fixed dead-ends in some temples

Improved trap generation

Adjusted early-game difficulty for Adventure mode

Adjusted Daily Mode difficulty

Fixed Z-fighting and holes in the geometry

Character improvements

Updated and optimised Phantom models, materials and textures.

Fixed Phantoms to display correct materials.

General bug fixes and improvements