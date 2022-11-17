Defect fixed November 17, 2022

Fixed a bug that prevented Solana from changing her weapon in some cases.

Fixed a bug that prevented the user from resting on the bed in the workshop until the tutorial was completed.

Fixed a bug that prevented returning to the title after completing certain events during the Clear Result.

*In the previous version, closing the game directly would end the game.

There are no elements after the result, so there is no particular problem.

If a recipe has already been created before you get a hint on some recipes, the unknown recipe "? Recipe?" is removed.

Fixed a bug that the required ingredients for the recipe "White Gold" were not as intended.

Fixed a bug in which the number of days required for the recipe "Harigarinen" was different from the number of days indicated.