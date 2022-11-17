 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ソラナと陽の工房 update for 17 November 2022

Defect fixed November 17, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9955662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that prevented Solana from changing her weapon in some cases.

Fixed a bug that prevented the user from resting on the bed in the workshop until the tutorial was completed.

Fixed a bug that prevented returning to the title after completing certain events during the Clear Result.
　*In the previous version, closing the game directly would end the game.
　　There are no elements after the result, so there is no particular problem.

If a recipe has already been created before you get a hint on some recipes, the unknown recipe "? Recipe?" is removed.

Fixed a bug that the required ingredients for the recipe "White Gold" were not as intended.

Fixed a bug in which the number of days required for the recipe "Harigarinen" was different from the number of days indicated.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2136701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link