Hello everyone!

We're back with a LONN Community Update, this time with a big announcement

LONN is now available to purchase on Steam!

Thank you for supporting us on our journey, we're excited to be launching the game. We're also excited to see you play it and we hope you enjoy the game!

This isn't the end for LONN development. We have updates planned and we look forward to seeing what you all enjoy most in the game.

Have fun playing!

Dan, Matt and Sanjay

SixSense Studios