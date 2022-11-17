5.524 StarKelp's Return

New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.524_StarKelp.27s_Return

This one has some very exciting updates from StarKelp, who has returned from some private leave issues, and is also joining us working on Heart of the Machine. He's knocked out some improvements and bugfixes to Macrophage, Custodians, and Migrant Fleets in the main game/dlcs, and has also done a bunch of major work on many of his mods. Civilian Industries and The Lost Humans have both gotten some major updates and some bugfixes, and the Hydral Federation has gotten a major balance rework. He also added yet another mod, this one being the Leere mod.

Dismiss and Badger have both also been working a ton on their own mods and other bugfixes, including Dyson Sidekick, AI Lieutenants, Reclaimers, and Points of Interest. Lord of Nothing's Exowar mod has been added, too.

Classic Fusion, the total conversion mod by Puffin, has been updated to work with recent game changes. And CRCGamer has made some balance updates.

Wow, what a huge one!

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha on that later this year, so keep an ear out.)