 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

足球梦之队 update for 17 November 2022

Version 6.4.5.0 maintenance and update

Share · View all patches · Build 9955473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 6.4.5.0 maintenance and update

This maintenance update is expected to be from 6:30 on November 17 to 15:00 on November 17

  1. Adjust the number of rounds from 12 to 8. There is no elimination system, and the scores have been ranked.

  2. Novice 7-day login adjustment

  3. Add seven days to collect countdown

  4. Player contract can be directly used with tactical currency

  5. The chain defense skill points are adjusted to 4 points, the wind skill points are adjusted to 3 points, the lower floor maniac skill points are adjusted to 3 points, the fish leaping to the top I and II skill points are adjusted to 3 points, the amazing side ditch I and II skill points are adjusted to 3 points, and the scorpion tail swinging skill points are adjusted to 3 points.

  6. The skill adjustment of wind and bottom maniac will not be blocked by the tackle skill

  7. Peter Pan I and II skill adjustment will not be trapped by chain defense

  8. If the upgrade fails, the item will no longer disappear. Only the cost and upgrade gems will be deducted.

  9. Optimize anti addiction system

Changed files in this update

Depot 1332463
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link