Version 6.4.5.0 maintenance and update

This maintenance update is expected to be from 6:30 on November 17 to 15:00 on November 17

Adjust the number of rounds from 12 to 8. There is no elimination system, and the scores have been ranked.

Novice 7-day login adjustment

Add seven days to collect countdown

Player contract can be directly used with tactical currency

The chain defense skill points are adjusted to 4 points, the wind skill points are adjusted to 3 points, the lower floor maniac skill points are adjusted to 3 points, the fish leaping to the top I and II skill points are adjusted to 3 points, the amazing side ditch I and II skill points are adjusted to 3 points, and the scorpion tail swinging skill points are adjusted to 3 points.

The skill adjustment of wind and bottom maniac will not be blocked by the tackle skill

Peter Pan I and II skill adjustment will not be trapped by chain defense

If the upgrade fails, the item will no longer disappear. Only the cost and upgrade gems will be deducted.