Version 6.4.5.0 maintenance and update
This maintenance update is expected to be from 6:30 on November 17 to 15:00 on November 17
-
Adjust the number of rounds from 12 to 8. There is no elimination system, and the scores have been ranked.
-
Novice 7-day login adjustment
-
Add seven days to collect countdown
-
Player contract can be directly used with tactical currency
-
The chain defense skill points are adjusted to 4 points, the wind skill points are adjusted to 3 points, the lower floor maniac skill points are adjusted to 3 points, the fish leaping to the top I and II skill points are adjusted to 3 points, the amazing side ditch I and II skill points are adjusted to 3 points, and the scorpion tail swinging skill points are adjusted to 3 points.
-
The skill adjustment of wind and bottom maniac will not be blocked by the tackle skill
-
Peter Pan I and II skill adjustment will not be trapped by chain defense
-
If the upgrade fails, the item will no longer disappear. Only the cost and upgrade gems will be deducted.
-
Optimize anti addiction system
Changed files in this update