Performance, Memory, and asset streaming improvements plus some polish

v0.5.63

-Improved water sim zone change logic so that it happens sooner and is less visible if you are moving quickly through the world.

-Big Loading optimizations and logic changes to improve loading/spawning perf and to dynamically change the task to spawn near the player first more often.

-Setup additional logic in the pause screen to prevent a soft lock scenario where loading and saving block completion notifications

-Setup sfx and vfx for fence death/destruction

-Fixed a refresh bug in the Boat UI so that the bars correctly update based on the current boat you are on

-Adjusted ocean shader and ocean init logic when switching zones to better blend with the deep ocean waves

-Changed the Hawk Boat rotation speed while flying

-Performance and memory optimizations to various objects init logic

-Increased wood wall render distance

-Setup wood floor lod to make it shimmer less in the distance

-Setup fence lod to reduce flickering in the distance

-Fixed incorrect word in mission dialog

-Setup click sound for Mission menu button

-Lowered the max tide a little bit

-Water file save load related bug fix

-Setup additional detection for some objects to know when they have somehow gotten below ground and to fix it

-Reduced equip item sfx volume

-Setup crystal decorations near a sunken chest used in a mission

-Turned on minor vfx for yellow sea crystals in the world to better show that they push water away

-Improved Crystal shader to change the glow based on the objects size

-Updated Ferry travel dialog

-Improved NetBag visuals

-Setup wave noises for when the first yellow pedestal is used and pushes water away