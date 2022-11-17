 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 17 November 2022

Performance, Memory, and asset streaming improvements plus some polish

Build 9955317

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.63
-Improved water sim zone change logic so that it happens sooner and is less visible if you are moving quickly through the world.
-Big Loading optimizations and logic changes to improve loading/spawning perf and to dynamically change the task to spawn near the player first more often.
-Setup additional logic in the pause screen to prevent a soft lock scenario where loading and saving block completion notifications
-Setup sfx and vfx for fence death/destruction
-Fixed a refresh bug in the Boat UI so that the bars correctly update based on the current boat you are on
-Adjusted ocean shader and ocean init logic when switching zones to better blend with the deep ocean waves
-Changed the Hawk Boat rotation speed while flying
-Performance and memory optimizations to various objects init logic
-Increased wood wall render distance
-Setup wood floor lod to make it shimmer less in the distance
-Setup fence lod to reduce flickering in the distance
-Fixed incorrect word in mission dialog
-Setup click sound for Mission menu button
-Lowered the max tide a little bit
-Water file save load related bug fix
-Setup additional detection for some objects to know when they have somehow gotten below ground and to fix it
-Reduced equip item sfx volume
-Setup crystal decorations near a sunken chest used in a mission
-Turned on minor vfx for yellow sea crystals in the world to better show that they push water away
-Improved Crystal shader to change the glow based on the objects size
-Updated Ferry travel dialog
-Improved NetBag visuals
-Setup wave noises for when the first yellow pedestal is used and pushes water away

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
