-Improved water sim zone change logic so that it happens sooner and is less visible if you are moving quickly through the world.
-Big Loading optimizations and logic changes to improve loading/spawning perf and to dynamically change the task to spawn near the player first more often.
-Setup additional logic in the pause screen to prevent a soft lock scenario where loading and saving block completion notifications
-Setup sfx and vfx for fence death/destruction
-Fixed a refresh bug in the Boat UI so that the bars correctly update based on the current boat you are on
-Adjusted ocean shader and ocean init logic when switching zones to better blend with the deep ocean waves
-Changed the Hawk Boat rotation speed while flying
-Performance and memory optimizations to various objects init logic
-Increased wood wall render distance
-Setup wood floor lod to make it shimmer less in the distance
-Setup fence lod to reduce flickering in the distance
-Fixed incorrect word in mission dialog
-Setup click sound for Mission menu button
-Lowered the max tide a little bit
-Water file save load related bug fix
-Setup additional detection for some objects to know when they have somehow gotten below ground and to fix it
-Reduced equip item sfx volume
-Setup crystal decorations near a sunken chest used in a mission
-Turned on minor vfx for yellow sea crystals in the world to better show that they push water away
-Improved Crystal shader to change the glow based on the objects size
-Updated Ferry travel dialog
-Improved NetBag visuals
-Setup wave noises for when the first yellow pedestal is used and pushes water away
Breakwaters update for 17 November 2022
Performance, Memory, and asset streaming improvements plus some polish
v0.5.63
