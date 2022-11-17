Nov. 17, 2022 - 10-Year Anniversary (PC Update)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy 10-Year Anniversary!

On November 20, PlanetSide 2 will be celebrating ONE DECADE of war on Auraxis. In this anniversary update, you'll find loads of visual updates, balance changes, an entirely new facility capture mechanic, new items available in the Depot, and even some upcoming events. All the details found below.

Capture the Conduit CTF mechanic, new Bastion Fleet Carrier role adjustment, base changes and more!

Click here to learn more about other additions and changes in this latest update!

All PC servers will be offline for the following update on Thursday, November 17, at 6:00am PT (3:00pm CET). The downtime for this update is expected to last up to 3 hours.

Ultimate Empire Showdown

Join us at 2pm PT (11pm CET), Nov. 20 on www.twitch.tv/PlanetSide2 for a head to head to head matchup with community creators, Camikaze78, CMDRCyrious, and Wintergaming, hosted by ArsheeTV! Our guests will pit the might of their faction against one another on Jaegar for this special event.

More information here: https://www.planetside2.com/news/ultimate-empire-showdown-2022

Double Experience Weekends!

Want some DOUBLE EXPERIENCE? Check out the schedule below!

Double Experience for ALL- Nov. 18, 19, 20

Double Experience for MEMBERS - Nov. 25, 26, 27

All Access members receive double experience on the last full weekend of each month. More information here: https://www.daybreakgames.com/allaccess