Its been 6 years since i made this game

Hello!

After a lot of years, i opened the project of my first game, this one. I thought i would be fun to fix some bugs and perform an update.

This game means a ton for me, i didn't know almost anything but gave me a carreer that i love and opened me so many doors. So if you are an aspiring game dev, don't worry about having clean code, or making the biggest game ever. A small project can open so many doors.

This game is far from perfect, but i still have an amazing time playing it, it has some cool speedrun strats so i encourage to try speedrunning it, its fun.

Love you all that played it <3

Patch notes:

○ Player movement is a lot better

○ Minor fixes in enviroment, and performance