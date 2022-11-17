Its been 6 years since i made this game

Hello!
After a lot of years, i opened the project of my first game, this one. I thought i would be fun to fix some bugs and perform an update.
This game means a ton for me, i didn't know almost anything but gave me a carreer that i love and opened me so many doors. So if you are an aspiring game dev, don't worry about having clean code, or making the biggest game ever. A small project can open so many doors.
This game is far from perfect, but i still have an amazing time playing it, it has some cool speedrun strats so i encourage to try speedrunning it, its fun.
Love you all that played it <3
Patch notes:
○ Player movement is a lot better
○ Minor fixes in enviroment, and performance
Changed files in this update