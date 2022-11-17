 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

XP Soccer update for 17 November 2022

XP Soccer - Build 1.8 Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9954881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Thank you for all your feedback this week! We have been working alot on the most critical issues, and preparing for bigger updates in the future!

XP Soccer - Build 1.8 Patch notes:

Improvements

  • Improved goalkeeper AI
  • Exit tournament functionality tweak
  • Improved controller support
  • Game pauses if the controller is disconnected from the game

Bug fixes

  • Fixed issue in tournaments where winning teams were not being assigned into correct bracket slots
  • Fixed UI issue when more than 9 goals were made with a team
  • Fixed issue where changing the lineup was not being stored

We'll keep updating the game in the future with more improvements, bug fixes, and new stuff! Keep on scoring!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2013581
  • Loading history…
Depot 2013582
  • Loading history…
Depot 2013583
  • Loading history…
Depot 2013584
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link