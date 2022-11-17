Hello everyone!

Thank you for all your feedback this week! We have been working alot on the most critical issues, and preparing for bigger updates in the future!

XP Soccer - Build 1.8 Patch notes:

Improvements

Improved goalkeeper AI

Exit tournament functionality tweak

Improved controller support

Game pauses if the controller is disconnected from the game

Bug fixes

Fixed issue in tournaments where winning teams were not being assigned into correct bracket slots

Fixed UI issue when more than 9 goals were made with a team

Fixed issue where changing the lineup was not being stored

We'll keep updating the game in the future with more improvements, bug fixes, and new stuff! Keep on scoring!