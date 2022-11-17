-
added deck system
replaced upgrades screen, will be random according to selected deck
added character selection screen (currently only 3)
added map selection screen (currently only 3)
increased limit of active skills (ultimate) from 1 to 2
removed skills limit (autocast and passives)
some skills now have crosshairs
save/continue feature removed
stats and items replaced for passive skills
added Backpack system:
- consumable items are purchased before playing
- during the game you can use purchased consumables
- shortcut to open backpack is R on keyboard and Y on xbox controller
- when dying all items in the backpack will be lost
added toggle button between current and old version for those who don't like current version
to decide which version to follow or what to improve please leave your feedback here or on discord, it would be great
Endless waves survival update for 17 November 2022
v1.3.0
