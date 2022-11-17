added deck system

replaced upgrades screen, will be random according to selected deck

added character selection screen (currently only 3)

added map selection screen (currently only 3)

increased limit of active skills (ultimate) from 1 to 2

removed skills limit (autocast and passives)

some skills now have crosshairs

save/continue feature removed

stats and items replaced for passive skills

added Backpack system: consumable items are purchased before playing

during the game you can use purchased consumables

shortcut to open backpack is R on keyboard and Y on xbox controller

when dying all items in the backpack will be lost

added toggle button between current and old version for those who don't like current version