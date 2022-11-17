 Skip to content

Endless waves survival update for 17 November 2022

v1.3.0

v1.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • added deck system

  • replaced upgrades screen, will be random according to selected deck

  • added character selection screen (currently only 3)

  • added map selection screen (currently only 3)

  • increased limit of active skills (ultimate) from 1 to 2

  • removed skills limit (autocast and passives)

  • some skills now have crosshairs

  • save/continue feature removed

  • stats and items replaced for passive skills

  • added Backpack system:

    • consumable items are purchased before playing
    • during the game you can use purchased consumables
    • shortcut to open backpack is R on keyboard and Y on xbox controller
    • when dying all items in the backpack will be lost

  • added toggle button between current and old version for those who don't like current version

  • to decide which version to follow or what to improve please leave your feedback here or on discord, it would be great

