Patch 4.4.0 - New Game-Changing Feature and Balance Improvements

Patch 4.4.0 is now live!
Key Changes
• Added a new key game feature - Sewer! Last Survivor can now use Sewer to escape without repairing all remaining Propmachines
• Multiplayer - Added back the role swap option in Quick Play
• Multiplayer - Now the Killer receives victory points for killing 3 Survivors
• Killers - Added a new perk “Killer of Steel” which gives the stunned Killer an immunity to stuns for 10 seconds
• Killers - Removed the perk “Pesky Flies”
• Killers - Increased red light range from a third-person view
• Aisha - Improved the Projection AI, and now it can sprint
• Aisha - Increased the Projection duration to 12 seconds
• Aisha - Reduced the Projection cooldown to 65 seconds
• Kate - Increased the strength of blinding and slowing down the Killer with the Flashlight
• Propmachine - Slightly increased the Propmachine repair time
• Hypnochair - Reduced the amount of health after being rescued from the Hypnochair by 20%
• Hypnochair - Reduced the bleeding time while being on the Hypnochair to 100 seconds
• Hypnochair - Removed the Survivor’s invulnerability after being rescued from the Hypnochair
Changed files in this update