Patch 4.4.0 - New Game-Changing Feature and Balance Improvements

Patch 4.4.0 is now live!

Key Changes

• Added a new key game feature - Sewer! Last Survivor can now use Sewer to escape without repairing all remaining Propmachines

• Multiplayer - Added back the role swap option in Quick Play

• Multiplayer - Now the Killer receives victory points for killing 3 Survivors

• Killers - Added a new perk “Killer of Steel” which gives the stunned Killer an immunity to stuns for 10 seconds

• Killers - Removed the perk “Pesky Flies”

• Killers - Increased red light range from a third-person view

• Aisha - Improved the Projection AI, and now it can sprint

• Aisha - Increased the Projection duration to 12 seconds

• Aisha - Reduced the Projection cooldown to 65 seconds

• Kate - Increased the strength of blinding and slowing down the Killer with the Flashlight

• Propmachine - Slightly increased the Propmachine repair time

• Hypnochair - Reduced the amount of health after being rescued from the Hypnochair by 20%

• Hypnochair - Reduced the bleeding time while being on the Hypnochair to 100 seconds

• Hypnochair - Removed the Survivor’s invulnerability after being rescued from the Hypnochair