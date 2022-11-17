Minor update

You can now pick a second physical quirk at random or for credits (newer characters only).

Two additional physical quirks.

You can now redo The only resort in specific circumstances, or pick it up if you decided against it.

You can now pursue Whores on tap.

There's a new DMM card.

And a new slums card.

You can now call area hired help with less than three people, but only for basic tasks.

New artwork.

Fixed Mutilated sometimes having no viable options.

Fixed a problem with locked items sometimes being unequipped if the equip limit on a slot drops.

Fixed Intimate with/Zane rarely dropping to zero when it shouldn't.

Fixed pinned branches sometimes not appearing at the top of a card.

Fixed some problems with number rendering.

Fixed the Clown mask not being a usable item (so no way to take it off when locked).

More typos fixed; thanks for the reports.