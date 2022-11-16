Huge update today! I've tried to polish out a lot of jank in this update, while still keeping some fun new content to play with.

BTW the best way you can support the game is to leave a good review! Leave us your thoughts, it helps a ton to us at no price to you ːsteamthumbsupː

Added a new section to the end of level Run

Added many decorations to level 974 and adjusted the lighting

Added many details to level Run-Dash-Run

The tutorial has been organized and updated (WIP, the tutorial may receive many changes in the future)

Added the Rage Rooms: A fun way to get out stress

Added Sandbox Entity Capsules for some entities that didn't have them previously

You can't spam-fire the G28 anymore

Added some audio to scarabacks

Added many new clip-o-matic preview images (more to come)

The hands as present in the menu are more high quality

Fixed many issues with reloading and generally streamlined the process of reloading

Fixed issues with the shells of the G28

Improved the balloon gun with new audio, better mass, better attachment, more balloon colors, better scaling, and the automatic deletion of "ghost balloons" when an entity dies

The entities in the tutorial will respawn now

You can now brew pyroil with almond water (hint: put it in your flamethrower or squirt gun)

You can now see the shells physically inside the shotgun when you use the charging handle

Decreased the size of the hitbox for the black goop in level 3

Made some lighting adjustments in level 2

For any weapons that don't already have this, the mags will now show up as empty correctly, with bullets in them if they're full and no bullets if they're empty

Hope you enjoy the update! Have fun as always.