I reduced a lot of texture/audio file sizes in the Unity project which resulted in a much lower hit to system RAM as well as disk usage. These optimizations reduced RAM usage to about 5-6 GB and disk usage to 8 GB.

Optimized textures/audio files

Can no longer place items on the Vault Wall, trees, or destroyable pallets

Fixed scope lighting issues

Fixed solo custom match wrong team placement

Fixed store skin animations not working