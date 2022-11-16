 Skip to content

Exhale XR | VR Wellness update for 16 November 2022

v01.00.07 - Bug Patch - Elevator and Installed DLC check

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Build Changes:

  • DLC would not play from the panel. We have implemented a quick check to see if the DLC file is completely installed and in the correct location before going into the video player. If a problem still occurs, please check that all your DLC are installed and the install is verified through steam.

  • Elevator not working. The elevator had a reported bug where it would not activate under some conditions. We have made this process much easier to start and control.

We are very passionate about this experience as well as your experience with Exhale. We are planning more improvements as soon as possible. Thank you for your valuable feedback and patience as we tackle the problems that arise.

