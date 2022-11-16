Update Notes for Nov 17

-Added rob option for wish well when playing on difficulty 6 and 7

-Added person in well npc in relates to wishing well

-Added unlockable sub page for unitary talents(related to person in well)

-Added unlockable character appearance in relates to person in well

-Lock fps setting changed to different options selection(60,90,144,244, unlimited)

-Added book icon in character info to view bookshelf details while in run

-Vermillion fruit's bonus effect now effects meditaion phase and foundation phase (previously only meditation phase)

-Tao tou combo's damage ratio increased to x4, speed increaed by 1/4

-Double end water combo's damage ratio increased to x3, rotate speed increased by 28%