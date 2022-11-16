-Added rob option for wish well when playing on difficulty 6 and 7
-Added person in well npc in relates to wishing well
-Added unlockable sub page for unitary talents(related to person in well)
-Added unlockable character appearance in relates to person in well
-Lock fps setting changed to different options selection(60,90,144,244, unlimited)
-Added book icon in character info to view bookshelf details while in run
-Vermillion fruit's bonus effect now effects meditaion phase and foundation phase (previously only meditation phase)
-Tao tou combo's damage ratio increased to x4, speed increaed by 1/4
-Double end water combo's damage ratio increased to x3, rotate speed increased by 28%
Update Notes for Nov 17
