EverStopped update for 19 November 2022

Everstopped, one last time.

Build 9953948 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi,
Everstopped has just received its latest update. The game was released in 2019, more than 3 years ago and today it is reaching its final stage.
This update was originally supposed to be limited to fixing some minor bugs but when I started the project I couldn't contain my desire to add one last time some content to the game!

That's why you will find in this update some new obstacles!

Changelog:

  • 2 new obstacles!
    Will you be able to avoid them?
  • The glass obstacles come with a new texture under certain conditions.
  • The game has been translated into Spanish!

Free skins:

Also, fans of free stuff, if you own Everstopped, we're offering free skins on UpGun!

To get your skins, just run UpGun :
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1575870/UpGun

Other changes:

  • Targets far away give more points.
  • Improved anti cheat.
  • New desktop icon (Thanks Homartistic)
  • Some textures have been reajusted to be more faithful to the original vision.
  • The BLARI skin is now droppable (there will be no DLC)
Optimizations / Bug patches:

The update also comes with its share of patches and optimizations!

  • Optimization of the calculation of the occlusion.
  • Reduction of the size of the game on the disk (about -20Mb)
  • Optimization of the animations
  • Redesign of the progress bar code.
  • Fixed the collision of a glass obstacle.
  • Fixed conditions to inherit the success "I love risk".
  • The "Effects" option was not saved correctly.
  • The sound of impact on glass was not affected by the volume of the effects.
  • Fixed the scoreboard for Koreans.

More than 235,000 attempts have been maded since the last update, thanks for your support!

