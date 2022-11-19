Everstopped, one last time.

Hi,
Everstopped has just received its latest update. The game was released in 2019, more than 3 years ago and today it is reaching its final stage.
This update was originally supposed to be limited to fixing some minor bugs but when I started the project I couldn't contain my desire to add one last time some content to the game!
That's why you will find in this update some new obstacles!
Changelog:
- 2 new obstacles!
Will you be able to avoid them?
- The glass obstacles come with a new texture under certain conditions.
- The game has been translated into Spanish!
Free skins:
Also, fans of free stuff, if you own Everstopped, we're offering free skins on UpGun!
To get your skins, just run UpGun :
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1575870/UpGun
Other changes:
- Targets far away give more points.
- Improved anti cheat.
- New desktop icon (Thanks Homartistic)
- Some textures have been reajusted to be more faithful to the original vision.
- The BLARI skin is now droppable (there will be no DLC)
Optimizations / Bug patches:
The update also comes with its share of patches and optimizations!
- Optimization of the calculation of the occlusion.
- Reduction of the size of the game on the disk (about -20Mb)
- Optimization of the animations
- Redesign of the progress bar code.
- Fixed the collision of a glass obstacle.
- Fixed conditions to inherit the success "I love risk".
- The "Effects" option was not saved correctly.
- The sound of impact on glass was not affected by the volume of the effects.
- Fixed the scoreboard for Koreans.
More than 235,000 attempts have been maded since the last update, thanks for your support!
