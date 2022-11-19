Everstopped, one last time.

Hi,

Everstopped has just received its latest update. The game was released in 2019, more than 3 years ago and today it is reaching its final stage.

This update was originally supposed to be limited to fixing some minor bugs but when I started the project I couldn't contain my desire to add one last time some content to the game!

That's why you will find in this update some new obstacles!

Changelog:

2 new obstacles!

Will you be able to avoid them?

The glass obstacles come with a new texture under certain conditions.

The game has been translated into Spanish!

Free skins:

Also, fans of free stuff, if you own Everstopped, we're offering free skins on UpGun!



To get your skins, just run UpGun :

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1575870/UpGun

Other changes:

Targets far away give more points.

Improved anti cheat.

New desktop icon (Thanks Homartistic)

Some textures have been reajusted to be more faithful to the original vision.

The BLARI skin is now droppable (there will be no DLC)

Optimizations / Bug patches:

The update also comes with its share of patches and optimizations!

Optimization of the calculation of the occlusion.

Reduction of the size of the game on the disk (about -20Mb)

Optimization of the animations

Redesign of the progress bar code.

Fixed the collision of a glass obstacle.

Fixed conditions to inherit the success "I love risk".

The "Effects" option was not saved correctly.

The sound of impact on glass was not affected by the volume of the effects.

Fixed the scoreboard for Koreans.

More than 235,000 attempts have been maded since the last update, thanks for your support!