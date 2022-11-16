V0.90 UPDATE NEW VR-Player system, Arm Menu, Teleports, Dynamic lights / Shadows

Unity 2021

Reconstructed with the latest stable Unity3d version and the latest version of Envrio (clouds, weather, seasons, day/night cycle) Upgraded to OpenVR / OpenXR capability.

VR-Player System

New VR player interaction system with remote grabbing abilities, teleport and smooth locomotion options, and the ability to add much more. This also meant we had to rework all objects and menu systems.

Arm Menu System

Now you can change your meditations anywhere in the world. We also included a new Teleport menu to teleport to your favorite spots!

Lighting / Optimizations

With the new Enviro we have tweaked all the lighting, day / night cycles and dynamic shadows as the sun and moon move throughout the day. We added a ton of optimizations and tweaks to make it look good and run well on mid range systems. This is a pretty detailed world with a lot of moving trees, grasses, leaves, birds, butterflies, etc. So we do recommend a GTX 3070 or higher. Its not a game meant to be zooming around and running, so it should run (good enough) on lower end machines, just find a nice place to sit back, relax, listen, and breathe.



Seasons / Weather

We added Summer with the seasons menu which adds chances of rain. You start off in the Spring which will has no rain. And winter works like before, it will change the landscape to a winter wonderland and add chances of snow. The nights are a bit darker and feel right with the nice big moon.

Shed

We left a little Easter-egg in the shed to experience the world a different way. :) We used it for debugging, but thought it might be nice to allow the player to reach new heights.

Patch Notes

0.90 Unity 2021, VRIF System, teleport, arm menu, dynamic lighting and shadows, optimizations.

0.80 Major optimizing changes for textures.

0.79 Fix some texture bugs.

0.78 4 Day seasons and quick change between winter and spring, starts in summer.

0.77 Added 3 more type of partly cloudy stages and rain.

0.76 Added support for Season changes

0.75 Optimizing and Winter Wonderland Update

0.74 Added snow terrain.

0.73 Snow effects added and weather starts with snowing.

0.71 Organized panels, added music sections with 3 titles, 2 new.

Thanks for letting us journey together!