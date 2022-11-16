Character Specials Stats Reworks and Balance Changes

Reworked the character’s “special stats” into a special character relic.

This currently doesn’t have any game play changes, but is a quality of life improvement.

Before there was no easy was to figure out the exact special stats the character had. Which meant the player had to rely on their memory, creating an artificial barrier to understanding how to min/max their build.

Currently these relics are not part of the general relic loot pool, but that might change in future patches.

Updated the relics colors. The previous colors were placeholder which never got updated. I have now adjusted those. These colors don’t have any game play effect yet, but eventually will. More to come.

Update the relic tooltips to show the relics name.

Bullseye:

Slight nerf to bullseye scaling values.

Act 1 [1, 1.1, 1.3] → [1, 1.1]

Act 2 [1.5] → [1.22 , 1.4]

Act 3 [2] → [1.6, 2]

It seems this is currently the “meta” build. I love that there are broken builds out there I didn’t think of, but I want to make sure these build are not easily obtainable every run. My goal with the Bullseye ability is that is is pretty weak at low levels, but very powerful if you get the correct relics and upgrades. Which typically requires you to make it to Act 3.

Buffed Dice:

Dice will now explode after 2 turns (previously 3)

Cooldown reduced at all tiers [5,4,3,2] → [4,3,2,1]

Increased Number of Projectiles [1,2,3] → [1,2,3,4]

Playing Card:

Smoothed out scale upgrades [1,1.33, 1.75, 2.33, 3, 3.5, 4] → [1, 1.5, 2.33, 3, 4]