Nov 16th Updated Test Build

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The testing branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

Added combat tutorials when units do low damage

Competitive mode now disables off-map tribal raids and prevents cognomens with negative legitimacy

Improvements to AI and performance

Localization text additions and fixes

Many bug fixes

Full notes can be reviewed here:

https://github.com/MohawkGames/test_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Test%20Update%2011.16.2022

These changes can be accessed on the testing branch. To switch to this version:

Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the testing branch.