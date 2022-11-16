Nov 16th Updated Test Build

The testing branch has been updated!
Notable changes:
- Added combat tutorials when units do low damage
- Competitive mode now disables off-map tribal raids and prevents cognomens with negative legitimacy
- Improvements to AI and performance
- Localization text additions and fixes
- Many bug fixes
Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://github.com/MohawkGames/test_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Test%20Update%2011.16.2022
These changes can be accessed on the testing branch. To switch to this version:
Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the testing branch.
Changed depots in qa_internal branch