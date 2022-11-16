 Skip to content

Old World update for 16 November 2022

Nov 16th Updated Test Build

Nov 16th Updated Test Build

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The testing branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

  • Added combat tutorials when units do low damage
  • Competitive mode now disables off-map tribal raids and prevents cognomens with negative legitimacy
  • Improvements to AI and performance
  • Localization text additions and fixes
  • Many bug fixes

Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://github.com/MohawkGames/test_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Test%20Update%2011.16.2022

These changes can be accessed on the testing branch. To switch to this version:

Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the testing branch.

