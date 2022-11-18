Patch 1.086 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9953630 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello! We just pushed 1.086 live, a small patch that improves a few things from v1.085:

Improvements:

You can now right-click to play notes.

Added separate volume sliders for trombone and airhorns in the Settings menu.

Bugfixes:

Changing screen ratios in the settings menu should now make the homescreen adjust properly.

Fixed a few small areas where things displayed oddly at the 16:10 ratio.

Users who use mods should be now be able to view the ending of the game. For reasons that are still unclear, one or more mods would unlock the "trombone champ" achievement early, which prevented users from reaching the ending. Some code has been rearranged, and now it should be impossible to get the achievement early.

This update shouldn't significantly affect any mods, except mods that adjust the settings menu + in-game controls. Please head to your mod communities to grab updates for any mods that need updating!

Much bigger updates are in the works... thank you for your patience!

-Dan of Holy Wow