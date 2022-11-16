Astro Colony day 9 - Multiplayer shared technologies

Hey Colonizers!

Day 9 summary is here,

Shared technologies for Multiplayer are now part of the game!

I know many of you guys really wanted it, so here it is!

Shared Technologies

Now, in the Lobby settings, HOST can turn on Shared Technologies.

This allows players to share technologies and points and keep progressing together.

This also works for savegames, so you can decide to use HOST technologies for all other players.

If you have a multiplayer savegame that will replace other clients technologies.

If it's a single player game, it will simply apply HOST technologies, letting everyone to have the same progress.

Each technology will unlock for both of them, so booster will allow both of them to move faster etc.

Single Player in Multiplayer?

Since you can easily turn on shared technologies, there is no reason why you should not try a single player saved game in the multiplayer ;)

You just need to copy the savegame and turn on shared technologies option.

%LocalAppData%\AstroColony\Saved\SaveGames to Multiplayer directory

Don't forget to select Shared technologies (otherwise) your friend won't have technologies unlocked ;)

Here is my single player game I streamed on Twitch in the multiplayer

Many bugfixes also came to the game today!

SINGLE PLAYER

Fixed an issue where distant miners cannot dig voxels in result not providing any resources

Fixed an issue where Miners not starting work because deposit is blocked by another building

Fixed crash when flying with a vehicle to the planet can cause the crash

Player inside vehicle no more consumes oxygen

Main Menu framerate cap to 30fps

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed oxygen consumption for when using Booster for Host and Client

Today I also started a recovery system for multiplayer disconnection - it works like auto-savegames, the moment player disconnects. There is still some work required, so this will come tomorrow.

See you tomorrow, colonizers!