Voice chat and Leaderboards

Thank you so much for this amazing launch! We hope you crossed swords with formidable opponents and had fun!

It’s just the beginning! We’ve prepared a first update to Broken Edge to improve your duel experience. Here’s what’s new:

Voice chat added in ranked multiplayer and custom matches

Leaderboard for online ranked mode

Improved holsters and 2 handed weapon usage

Enriched tutorials: more feedback and improved UI in the Dojo

New training mode: practice your awaken in the ranked lobby

New arena added for the Persian fighter

Balancing for all classes

Adjusted Awaken techniques for all classes

It’s the kick off of the real competition! Hone your skills to climb the ranks and reach the top of the leaderboard!

Your feedback is important

We’re really happy to hear from you! Your reviews are very important to improve the game. You can also contact us on our Discord or our social media at @BrokenEdgeVR!

