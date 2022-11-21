Voice chat and Leaderboards

Hi brave fighters,
Thank you so much for this amazing launch! We hope you crossed swords with formidable opponents and had fun!
It’s just the beginning! We’ve prepared a first update to Broken Edge to improve your duel experience. Here’s what’s new:
- Voice chat added in ranked multiplayer and custom matches
- Leaderboard for online ranked mode
- Improved holsters and 2 handed weapon usage
- Enriched tutorials: more feedback and improved UI in the Dojo
- New training mode: practice your awaken in the ranked lobby
- New arena added for the Persian fighter
- Balancing for all classes
- Adjusted Awaken techniques for all classes
It’s the kick off of the real competition! Hone your skills to climb the ranks and reach the top of the leaderboard!
Your feedback is important
We’re really happy to hear from you! Your reviews are very important to improve the game. You can also contact us on our Discord or our social media at @BrokenEdgeVR!
On guard!
Changed files in this update