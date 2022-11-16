Today I bring to you another patch with graphical enhancements and bugfixing.
Enhancements:
- Improved shadows across the board.
- Improved lighting in the main menu and the lobby.
- Blended the visibility boxes better inside the maze walls.
- Fixed another screen tearing issue.
- Reduced noise on volumetrics.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a material bug causing pink texture to display near the secret room on John's Corn Maze.
- Fixed a bug that rarely caused the rune to spawn at the entrance of the maze.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Bamboo Thicket map to not correctly reset the round timer.
Other:
- The cryptid and music box can now be heard from further away.
- The music box now fades in volume quicker to be much more subtle at a distance.
Up next is more co-op improvements and bug fixes. In addition, co-op voice will be added, which was the main reason audio settings were not yet implemented. Both will be added together.
