Today I bring to you another patch with graphical enhancements and bugfixing.

Enhancements:

Improved shadows across the board.

Improved lighting in the main menu and the lobby.

Blended the visibility boxes better inside the maze walls.

Fixed another screen tearing issue.

Reduced noise on volumetrics.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a material bug causing pink texture to display near the secret room on John's Corn Maze.

Fixed a bug that rarely caused the rune to spawn at the entrance of the maze.

Fixed a bug that caused the Bamboo Thicket map to not correctly reset the round timer.

Other:

The cryptid and music box can now be heard from further away.

The music box now fades in volume quicker to be much more subtle at a distance.

Up next is more co-op improvements and bug fixes. In addition, co-op voice will be added, which was the main reason audio settings were not yet implemented. Both will be added together.