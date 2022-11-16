 Skip to content

Snipe Hunt update for 16 November 2022

Graphical Enhancements

Build 9952645

Today I bring to you another patch with graphical enhancements and bugfixing.

Enhancements:

  • Improved shadows across the board.
  • Improved lighting in the main menu and the lobby.
  • Blended the visibility boxes better inside the maze walls.
  • Fixed another screen tearing issue.
  • Reduced noise on volumetrics.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a material bug causing pink texture to display near the secret room on John's Corn Maze.
  • Fixed a bug that rarely caused the rune to spawn at the entrance of the maze.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Bamboo Thicket map to not correctly reset the round timer.

Other:

  • The cryptid and music box can now be heard from further away.
  • The music box now fades in volume quicker to be much more subtle at a distance.

Up next is more co-op improvements and bug fixes. In addition, co-op voice will be added, which was the main reason audio settings were not yet implemented. Both will be added together.

