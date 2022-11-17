Dual Universe - Release 1.0.13

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.13.

Changes are below:

Balance

To avoid exploits, some additional player exchange features will be locked for a few hours for new accounts. When encountered, an error message will be displayed with the remaining time until the unlock.

Improvements

[Mining Unit Tutorial] During the Mining Unit calibration, the player can no longer lock themselves using the ESC key.

[Mining Unit] Added mining and calibration time restrictions preventing them from being picked up and moved while active or recently calibrated or started when zero ore is remaining on the territory.

[Mining Unit] Implemented better feedback.

Updated the ingame credits.

Bug Fixes

The organization construct limit now applies correctly and is no longer incorrectly in warning mode.

Fixed an issue where certain dispensers were not issuing the correct materials for certain ships from the ship shops.

Fixed rocket engines mesh disappearing at a short distance.

Fixed a bug that could create a zone with internal server error when building using the line tool.

Known Issues

We have identified localization issues in the UI.

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

[Challenges] Some players are reporting the delivery challenges not updating their objectives properly when dropping off to the destination container. The Air delivery challenge has been temporarily removed until this issue is fixed.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!