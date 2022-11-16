v.0.12.0.6 beta - Update for HP G2 v1

Share · View all patches · Build 9952349 · Last edited 16 November 2022 – 19:09:25 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here's a temporary fix for the rotated view on HP G2 v1 headsets.

Update to the new beta (version 0.12.0.6).

Run the app once in SteamVR.

Quit SteamVR (or just the Reality Mixer app).

Find the .xml settings file in the install folder of Reality Mixer. It's named like RealityMixer_Settings_RoomId-[some number].xml.

Open it in Notepad.

Find the entry for parameter "LeftCameraRotationZ".

If you have a HP G2 v1, set it to "0".

Save the settings file.

Start SteamVR and the Reality Mixer app.

Please share your experience and let me know how well (or bad) the image lines up with the real world when using a G2 v1.

BTW, you can signup for emails about new features, betas, discounts, price change announcements and other news about VR apps by Reality Inside.

Signup here.

[table noborder=1 equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]