Reality Mixer - Mixed Reality for Vive and Index update for 16 November 2022

v.0.12.0.6 beta - Update for HP G2 v1

Here's a temporary fix for the rotated view on HP G2 v1 headsets.

  • Update to the new beta (version 0.12.0.6).
  • Run the app once in SteamVR.
  • Quit SteamVR (or just the Reality Mixer app).
  • Find the .xml settings file in the install folder of Reality Mixer. It's named like RealityMixer_Settings_RoomId-[some number].xml.
  • Open it in Notepad.
  • Find the entry for parameter "LeftCameraRotationZ".
  • If you have a HP G2 v1, set it to "0".
  • Save the settings file.
  • Start SteamVR and the Reality Mixer app.

Please share your experience and let me know how well (or bad) the image lines up with the real world when using a G2 v1.

