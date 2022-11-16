v.0.12.0.6 beta - Update for HP G2 v1

Here's a temporary fix for the rotated view on HP G2 v1 headsets.
- Update to the new beta (version 0.12.0.6).
- Run the app once in SteamVR.
- Quit SteamVR (or just the Reality Mixer app).
- Find the .xml settings file in the install folder of Reality Mixer. It's named like RealityMixer_Settings_RoomId-[some number].xml.
- Open it in Notepad.
- Find the entry for parameter "LeftCameraRotationZ".
- If you have a HP G2 v1, set it to "0".
- Save the settings file.
- Start SteamVR and the Reality Mixer app.
Please share your experience and let me know how well (or bad) the image lines up with the real world when using a G2 v1.
