Test Branch Update! (Beta 7.1.0)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Implemented escort missions (VIP, HVT and hostages)
- Added the knife attack SFX
- Added the 2nd skirmish mission of each faction to the demo/prologue builds
Improvements
- Improved the scoring formula for the Infiltration, Domination and Exfiltration missions (resetting their leaderboards)
- Reduced mission resolution duration
- Improved the timeline sizing to allow more space for planning
- Enemies max investigation distance now depend on the mission objective
- Improved the Home menu, adding a link to the replay videos playlist
- Added the Extras menu
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the cinematic setups not being saved properly
- Fixed enemies attacking snipers
- Fixed enemies sometimes spawning between props making it impossible to attack them
- Fixed enemies spawning with the head inside the stairs
- Fixed enemies stopping when close to a character behind a wall
- Fixed halloween plans and replays overriding the default ones
- Fixed the camera zooming in when starting a replay
- Fixed the replay camera having weird behavior when blending certain shots
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch