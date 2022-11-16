Test Branch Update! (Beta 7.1.0)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Implemented escort missions (VIP, HVT and hostages)

Added the knife attack SFX

Added the 2nd skirmish mission of each faction to the demo/prologue builds

Improvements

Improved the scoring formula for the Infiltration, Domination and Exfiltration missions (resetting their leaderboards)

Reduced mission resolution duration

Improved the timeline sizing to allow more space for planning

Enemies max investigation distance now depend on the mission objective

Improved the Home menu, adding a link to the replay videos playlist

Added the Extras menu

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed the cinematic setups not being saved properly

Fixed enemies attacking snipers

Fixed enemies sometimes spawning between props making it impossible to attack them

Fixed enemies spawning with the head inside the stairs

Fixed enemies stopping when close to a character behind a wall

Fixed halloween plans and replays overriding the default ones

Fixed the camera zooming in when starting a replay

Fixed the replay camera having weird behavior when blending certain shots

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.