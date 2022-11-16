 Skip to content

Warlocks Entanglement update for 16 November 2022

Update 16th November 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9952291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates from Quarry.
Additional information showed on title screen + possible warnings about machine capability.
Improved map integrity test to check for allot more issues.
Corrected the map size that is shown during the load process.
Map preload reduced in size and now loads twice as quick.

