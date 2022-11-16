Updates from Quarry.
Additional information showed on title screen + possible warnings about machine capability.
Improved map integrity test to check for allot more issues.
Corrected the map size that is shown during the load process.
Map preload reduced in size and now loads twice as quick.
Warlocks Entanglement update for 16 November 2022
Update 16th November 2022
