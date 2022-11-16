 Skip to content

Hentai Jigsaw Puzzle Collection: Autumn update for 16 November 2022

Version 2.0

Build 9952270

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce version 2.0

We have added different backgrounds for you to choose from to enjoy while playing

Here is some chibi art you can use as a background in game

Changed files in this update

Hentai Jigsaw Puzzle Collection: Autumn Content Depot 1857891
