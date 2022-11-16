 Skip to content

Warlocks Quarry update for 16 November 2022

Critical update 16th Nov 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a really stupid bug that made the game never load a map if you exited out near the edge of the map.
Thanks to Goodboy for helping me solve this problem.

