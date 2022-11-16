Big Update / V1.0

Hello, simulation lovers, at the end of this big update, which we have been developing for a long time, it has been released in your presence.
Important changes in the game
1 - Cargo and special delivery added
2 - A new big map has been added
3 - Special delivery to houses has been added
4 - The sales system has been completely updated
5 - Donut making was done from scratch
6 - Casino added
7 - 3 special carts were added
8 - The gas station was renovated
9 - Added basketball
10 - Added new sounds
11 - All modeling was done from scratch
12 - Tutorial updated
13 - Added mysterious things to some places
See you at our next games.
Pusuu Games
Changed files in this update