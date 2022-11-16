 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Donutis Simulator update for 16 November 2022

Big Update / V1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9952179 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, simulation lovers, at the end of this big update, which we have been developing for a long time, it has been released in your presence.

Important changes in the game

1 - Cargo and special delivery added
2 - A new big map has been added
3 - Special delivery to houses has been added
4 - The sales system has been completely updated
5 - Donut making was done from scratch
6 - Casino added
7 - 3 special carts were added
8 - The gas station was renovated
9 - Added basketball
10 - Added new sounds
11 - All modeling was done from scratch
12 - Tutorial updated
13 - Added mysterious things to some places

See you at our next games.

Pusuu Games

Changed files in this update

Donutis Simulator Content Depot 1672281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link