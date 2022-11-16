Big Update / V1.0

Hello, simulation lovers, at the end of this big update, which we have been developing for a long time, it has been released in your presence.

Important changes in the game

1 - Cargo and special delivery added

2 - A new big map has been added

3 - Special delivery to houses has been added

4 - The sales system has been completely updated

5 - Donut making was done from scratch

6 - Casino added

7 - 3 special carts were added

8 - The gas station was renovated

9 - Added basketball

10 - Added new sounds

11 - All modeling was done from scratch

12 - Tutorial updated

13 - Added mysterious things to some places

See you at our next games.

Pusuu Games