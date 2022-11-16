A fresh coat of paint and 3 new VOCs at once! EndCycle VS 2.2 is here!

Can you feel it?

That grey depressing sky?

The air too cold for your fall outfit but too warm for your winter drip?

Isles filled with christmas treats nobody is in the mood for?

Yes... we're deep into November.

VOCS

Kali

Inspired by the Hindu goddess of the same name this VOC will keep anyone from healing themselves!

As soon as she detects someones HP going up she'll hunt them down - take away all of their healed HP and deal some extra damage to boot!

Kali always moves vertically towards its target first before honing in horizontally!

You can use this to your advantage!

Here's a fun trick:

Apply a "FLIP" Style on Kali to prepare a back-up heal support in case you get hurt!

Sandstorm

Trap your enemies in a swirling vortex of sweet sweet grainy sand.

It's coarse, rough, irritating, and gets everywhere: SANDSTORM!

Sandstorm is an ideal combo starter for close combat combatants as it is a passive DPS (damage per second) move.

Check this out:

Apply a "PULL" Style to your Sandstorm! This way your enemy will have a harder time escaping the storm AND you can use two Sandstorms at once in order to peel your enemies HP away!

Sandshot

Goodbye Sandhole and hello Sandshot!

Bring some beach vibes to this grey season with this brand-new sand projectile!

Combined with Sandstorm your enemies better prepare a counter or else they'll have a hard time escaping your fury!

Tuger 2.0

A visual upgrade to Tuger has arrived 🐯

Rawr!

New Menu UI

Check it out! Now you can access all your favorite modes in a heartbeat!

Tutorials

We've re-vamped all tutorials and the entire first-player experience!

Now newcomers will have an easier time than ever to get into the deep combat of EndCycle VS!

And that's it for this update but check in on our EndCycle VS 2.3 announcement stream this Sunday!

7PM CET over on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/12b3games

See ya soon!

-Daniel and Gal