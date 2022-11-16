 Skip to content

Spiders Everywhere update for 16 November 2022

2nd level and more lives

Share · View all patches · Build 9951841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

a lot has changed. the game is now the official demo for
Lil_Baby_Poops_NIGHTMARES

two full levels! many bugs are fixed. 3 lives each level. korean language support.

Changed files in this update

"Spiders Everywhere"-Depot Depot 1851392
