Update 0.1.25

Hello everyone!

We've had some more trouble with saving & loading, thank you so much to Solo and GoneZero who provided their Save files! That made it actually kind of easy to find the bugs.

Changelog

"The Sun" Saving Fix

The stats were not saved for the last level, making it impossible to get all achievements - now it works normally.

"The Sun" Buildground Fix

The frictionless Buildgrounds in the last level weren't as frictionless as they should have been. Oops

End of game message

You will now get a message after the last level ("The Sun") that will tell you that this is the last level, instead of just leaving you without a "next" button, wondering if this is it.

Sandbox Buildgrounds fix

The buildgrounds in Sandbox mode were broken, we just forgot to update them after we introduced the snapping system for Buildgrounds too.

Full unlock fix

There was a weird error where you would get MY PERSONAL SAVE FILE??? Very weird. It should not be possible anymore now.

Credits added

We added Scizzoid, Solo and GoneZero to our Credits as community testers. Thank you so much again for the effort of reaching out and sending your files!

This game is now in Memory of Søren Krahl.

He was a teacher, a colleague and a friend. We miss him.

It's still autumn, so spookyness mode stays on! Stay tuned, new content coming soon...