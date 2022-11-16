 Skip to content

ABRISS update for 16 November 2022

Update 0.1.25

Hello everyone!

We've had some more trouble with saving & loading, thank you so much to Solo and GoneZero who provided their Save files! That made it actually kind of easy to find the bugs.

Changelog

  • "The Sun" Saving Fix

The stats were not saved for the last level, making it impossible to get all achievements - now it works normally.

  • "The Sun" Buildground Fix

The frictionless Buildgrounds in the last level weren't as frictionless as they should have been. Oops

  • End of game message

You will now get a message after the last level ("The Sun") that will tell you that this is the last level, instead of just leaving you without a "next" button, wondering if this is it.

  • Sandbox Buildgrounds fix

The buildgrounds in Sandbox mode were broken, we just forgot to update them after we introduced the snapping system for Buildgrounds too.

  • Full unlock fix

There was a weird error where you would get MY PERSONAL SAVE FILE??? Very weird. It should not be possible anymore now.

  • Credits added

We added Scizzoid, Solo and GoneZero to our Credits as community testers. Thank you so much again for the effort of reaching out and sending your files!

  • This game is now in Memory of Søren Krahl.

He was a teacher, a colleague and a friend. We miss him.

It's still autumn, so spookyness mode stays on! Stay tuned, new content coming soon...

  • Johannes

