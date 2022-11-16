Update 0.1.25

Hello everyone!
We've had some more trouble with saving & loading, thank you so much to Solo and GoneZero who provided their Save files! That made it actually kind of easy to find the bugs.
Changelog
-
"The Sun" Saving Fix
The stats were not saved for the last level, making it impossible to get all achievements - now it works normally.
-
"The Sun" Buildground Fix
The frictionless Buildgrounds in the last level weren't as frictionless as they should have been. Oops
-
End of game message
You will now get a message after the last level ("The Sun") that will tell you that this is the last level, instead of just leaving you without a "next" button, wondering if this is it.
-
Sandbox Buildgrounds fix
The buildgrounds in Sandbox mode were broken, we just forgot to update them after we introduced the snapping system for Buildgrounds too.
-
Full unlock fix
There was a weird error where you would get MY PERSONAL SAVE FILE??? Very weird. It should not be possible anymore now.
-
Credits added
We added Scizzoid, Solo and GoneZero to our Credits as community testers. Thank you so much again for the effort of reaching out and sending your files!
-
This game is now in Memory of Søren Krahl.
He was a teacher, a colleague and a friend. We miss him.
It's still autumn, so spookyness mode stays on! Stay tuned, new content coming soon...
- Johannes
Changed files in this update