Patch Notes 1.0.2

Hi everyone!
We're back again today with another patch for you all! Definitely keep sharing the game with your friends and family and leave us a review if you haven't already. If you do come across any bugs, definitely let us know over in our Discord. Now onto the patch notes!
Added/Fixed:
- Collisions added on bridges margins on Wind 3 map - this should fix the problem with the softlocking
- Improved fences shadows
- Improved visuals on skill tree management screen for gamepad
- Small graphic adjustments for Water levels (5, 6, 7, 8, 9) and Wind (7, 9)
- Updated credits section
- Fixed checkpoint positions
- Fixed Chinese texts
