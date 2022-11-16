 Skip to content

Terracotta update for 16 November 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.2

Build 9951785

Hi everyone!
We're back again today with another patch for you all! Definitely keep sharing the game with your friends and family and leave us a review if you haven't already. If you do come across any bugs, definitely let us know over in our Discord. Now onto the patch notes!

Added/Fixed:
  • Collisions added on bridges margins on Wind 3 map - this should fix the problem with the softlocking
  • Improved fences shadows
  • Improved visuals on skill tree management screen for gamepad
  • Small graphic adjustments for Water levels (5, 6, 7, 8, 9) and Wind (7, 9)
  • Updated credits section
  • Fixed checkpoint positions
  • Fixed Chinese texts

