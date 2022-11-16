 Skip to content

Dune: Awakening update for 16 November 2022

Artwork drop: Menacing Presence

Today’s production artwork offers a glimpse into a look of House Harkonnen, which every traveler should be wary of during his explorations.

"With a glowing-eyed visage glowering menacingly, this imposing Harkonnen base was sculpted to intimidate and is equipped with an ornithopter pad at its peak and two immense las-cannons capable of slicing a dropship in two."

Visit DuneGames.com to sign up for the beta and join the official Discord server to discuss the uncovered secrets of the desert.

