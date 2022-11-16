Patch 2 Updates and Tweaks

Just another patch aimed at fixing or tweaking things I see in people's playthroughs (for the runs I get to see on twitch (Thanks Agilen!))

Patch Notes / Changes:

"Compactor Run"

-Increased 'Bandicoot time' delay on falling platforms for "Compactor Run" (extra time before platforms fall with each death) to make things a little more forgiving (also removed cap)

-Fixed first button in "Compactor Run" to "unpush" itself so it doesn't look stuck

Slide to Slide

-Doubled the speed of the conveyors in room 2 of "Slide to Slide" to reduce wait time when moving rubble

Learn to Skate

-Changed Ice sliding effects on "Learn to Skate" to return player movement control when they fall, to avoid looped falling if they don't realize they need to respawn a momentum stopper

-Created a new material for the breakable momentum stoppers to make it more obvious they have a purpose besides breaking (hopefully players realize they CAN be broken still)

-Changed hit resistance and breakability stats for momentum stoppers to allow them to sometimes shatter instead of just disappearing completely (allowing them to still be of some use even if broken)

-Added an unbreakable momentum stopper at the start to help players learn the concept even if they shoot the first one they see (and added a new pit to get people thinking about rebuilding broken things)

Bridge

-Changed the layout of the final blocks on "Bridge" to make the intended solution (hopefully) a little more logical

Level Unlock Systems

-Completely removed the "Level Unlock" mechanics in level select, to help players keep playing where they left off even if there's a crash or delete save data or something