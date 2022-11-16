 Skip to content

McPixel 3 update for 16 November 2022

McPixel 3 - rebalancing and small fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!
I have a tiny batch of fixes for you! Thank you for all the bug reports!

The most important is a tiny chest that will appear whenever you don't have enough coins to go play any of the levels, but have already beaten everything. Now you don't have to replay reounds to get more coins, just grab the treasure chest and keep playing!

  • Rebalanced the early game coin amounts
  • Added a chest with extra coins appearing whenever you can't afford to access any of the rounds
  • Fixed Portugese lagnuage detection
  • Added forced language selector available when holding L while the game is launching
  • Enabled integer scaling by default
  • Added visual feedback to Primordial Soup level

Do not hesitate to let me know if you'd like somethign changed or fixed in the game!
Cheers!
Sos

